Mrs. Evelyn Jasenas, age 91, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born May 30, 1928, in Elm Grove, West Virginia, to Joseph and Josephine (Reinert) Thomann. On November 12, 1949, she married Albert Jasenas Sr., and he preceded her in death June 5, 1977.
Evelyn was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muskegon Heights. She adored her family. Her greatest love was caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Evelyn also enjoyed dancing and big band music. She loved cooking and baking for family gatherings. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by four children: Karen (Mark) Bridgewater, Bert Jasenas Jr., Carol (Roger) Hill and Dawn Jasenas; son-in-law, Kurt Tiles; seven grandchildren: Kara (Dan) Kriesel, Lee (Michelle) Tiles, Luke (Jackie) Tiles, Jennifer Gillman, Jacob (Mel) Tiles, Danielle (Darek) Hall and Kadence Hren; eight great-grandchildren: Alexis and Alexzander Kriesel, Sawyer and Emelina Tiles, Corbin Tiles, Zayn and Ezra Hall, and Owen Gillman; sister, Wilma Thomann. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marva Tiles; and two brothers and two sisters.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no formal service. Memorial contributions in memory of Evelyn may be given to Heartwood Lodge or the American Cancer Society. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
