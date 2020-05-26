Florine June Sluiter, age 95 of Grand Haven, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Grand Pines Assisted Living Center. She was born March 11, 1925, in Holland, Michigan, to the late Gerrit and Margaret (Scheerhorn) Topp.
Flo married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Hugh Sluiter, on September 27, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan. They moved to Chicago while Bob finished his optometric degree at Northern Illinois College of Optometry and she worked for the Internal Revenue Service as a bookkeeper. Upon his graduation, Flo and Bob moved to Grand Haven in 1951. They built a beautiful life in Grand Haven, raising three children and developing a successful optometric business, wherein Flo was his receptionist for the last 10 years of the practice. Flo served as an auxiliary member of the West Michigan Optometric Association, and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and its choir since 1952.
