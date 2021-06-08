The Memorial Service for Florine Sluiter will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or Feed the Children. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
