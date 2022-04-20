Flossie Irene Coryell, age 99, passed away on April 16, 2022. She was born in Spring Lake, Michigan, on March 11, 1923, the daughter of John and Evelyn Dreese. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers: Everett, John, Paul and Bill; and a stillborn sister. Flossie was also preceded in death by her two sons, Glenn N. Coryell and John Coryell; and her husband, Glenn W. Coryell.
Glenn and Flossie were married in 1940 when Flossie was 17 and Glenn was 21. They were able to have 32 years together, and during those years they raised five children before he passed away at the age of 52. After Glenn passed away, Flossie was employed at Hedlund Plumbing in the boutique, then at O’Briens Agency. She also was heavily involved with the Girl Scouts of America. Flossie enjoyed bowling and traveling with family and friends. She was truly a very special person. She was a wonderful role model and was the sweetest and kindest person to everyone she met. She never spoke harshly about anyone. She was so happy when she made the decision to follow The Lord and join the Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1980.
