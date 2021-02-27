Frances (Spencer) Ignasiak, 85 of Jenison, formerly of Wyoming and Spring Lake, Michigan, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
She was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Margaret Spencer; brother, Scott Spencer; and spouse, Ronald Ignasiak. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Jean (Dave) Buys of Jenison, Karrie Noble of Cutlerville, Ronda (Terry) Iden of Jenison and Wendy Noonan of Florida; sisters, Margot VanKampen of Holland and Peggy Vogelsong of Grand Haven; grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) Coombes of N.C. and Joshua W. (Kristen) Noonan of Florida; great-grandchildren: Lucy Coombes, Joshua G. Noonan and Wendy Marie Noonan; and several nieces and nephews.
