Frances Kay “Fran” Weerstra, age 84, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at American House in Spring Lake, Michigan. She was born on November 20, 1938, to Claude and Jantina (Newmyer) Weesies in Shelby, Michigan. On June 15, 1962, she married David Weerstra, and he preceded her in death in 1983.
Fran was a member of the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed bird watching, jigsaw puzzles, flowers (especially pansies) and she loved gardening. She looked forward to spring when she could go visit friends and family at the Weesies Brothers Farm to get her annual haul of flowers. Fran also enjoyed traveling, taking scenic drives and sitting by Lake Michigan. Fran appreciated her time spent with others, especially her family. She was a loyal and loving mother.
