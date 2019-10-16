Frank Belton “B.J.” Joyner III, age 57, of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Remus, Michigan. He was born November 9, 1961, in Wilmington, N.C., to Belton and Louise (Vance) Joyner Jr.
B.J. married Robin Wright on November 11, 2017, in Grand Haven. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes, and worked as VP in sales and marketing in retail for many years. B.J. loved cooking, golfing and working in his yard. He also enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams: the St. Louis Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Duke University. B.J. loved playing, watching and coaching baseball, and especially enjoyed playing cars with his grandson, Lucas.
B.J. will be lovingly remembered and missed by his beloved wife, Robin; sons: Belton, Vance and Grady Liam; father, Belton Joyner Jr.; step-son, Kyle Mokma; step-daughter, Megan (Ryan) Haaksma; grandsons, Lucas and Maverick Haaksma; in-laws, Wayne and Eleanor Wright; special aunt, Peggy Ann Joyner; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Joyner.
The Memorial Service for B.J. will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at United Methodist Church of the Dunes with Pastor Lou Grettenberger officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of the Dunes – Youth Ministry Fund or Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services in Kentwood. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign B.J.’s online guestbook.
