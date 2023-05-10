Frank Charles Kule, age 68, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at The Poppen Residence of Harbor Hospice. He was born July 19, 1954 in Grand Haven, Michigan to Frank J. and Mary (Fencl) Kule. Frank married Teresita “Terry” Campal on May 20, 1987 in New York, NY. After earning his Bachelors Degree from Grand Valley State University, Frank worked 45 years for the Boy Scouts of America, retiring as a Field Director in 2022.
Survivors include his loving wife, Terry Kule; three children, Jeannette (Nicholas) Bunda, Paula-Marie (Cody Chassar) Kule, Frankie Kule; three grandchildren, Jackson, Sloane and Beau Bunda; and his sister, Mary Jane (Roger) Belter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Kule and his in-laws, Serafin and Nieves Campal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.