Mr. Frank “Jim” Schippers, age 83, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. He was born May 9, 1939, in Grand Haven to Marinus and Louisa (Bryant) Schippers. On October 15, 1960, he married Judith Bierman.
Frank was a member of Lifetree Community Church and served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Bastian Blessing in 1988. For many years, he planted, maintained and harvested from his garden, raised chickens and faithfully collected eggs.
