Frank Parcheta passed away at his apartment in American House of Spring Lake on the 20th of January, four days after his 101st birthday.
He was born in 1920 in Chicago, the youngest child of Adam and Victoria Parcheta of Poland. His mother died when he was 8 months old and he was cared for by relatives until he was 2 years old. His father then decided to move to Robinson Township near Grand Haven, where he could raise his six children on a farm. Adam placed Frank with his neighbors, Nellie and Bruno Pytlinske, while he looked for a wife. But by the time Adam found a wife, Frank was firmly ensconced with the Pytlinskes, so he remained with them. He met his brothers and sister often to play and go to school, so he always felt as if he had two families. Frank graduated from eighth grade at North Robinson School and decided that he wanted to go on to high school in Grand Haven. He and Bruno took odd jobs for two years while also running the farm so he could purchase a Model T Ford to drive to school. In high school, he applied for an apprenticeship with Keller Tool Company (now known as Cooper Industries), and worked half a day for four years – yet he still graduated with straight A’s.
