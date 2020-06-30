Frank Thomas Tiles Jr., age 56 of West Olive, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born March 17, 1964 in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Frank and Wilma (Peterson) Tiles.
Frank graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1983, and was a life-long resident of Grand Haven. He was an excavator for the family business, Tiles Excavating, and also owned a Blueberry Farm. Frank was a hard worker who enjoyed spending time with his friends going out to eat at Crockery Creek Saloon, Turks, Main Street Pub and Ucello’s. He had a kind soul whose smile would light up a room, and he always liked to pay-it-forward for others. Frank liked to kite-surf on his snowboard and fly his drone, and especially loved going for rides on his motorcycles. He also enjoyed going away on hunting trips and taking vacations in Florida. Frank always took pride in having a nice lawn, and spent hours mowing the grass and tending to his garden.
