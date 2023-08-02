Franklin D. Currier, 79, of Shelby, Michigan, passed away on July 23, 2023. He was born on September 3, 1943.
Franklin is survived by his daughters: Mary (Chris) Shirey of Hamilton, Mich., Lisa Currier of Wyoming, Mich., and Kelly (Mike) Pilkington of Lincolnton, N.C. He is also survived by his brother, William (Bill) Currier; and his grandchildren: Ashley Shirey, Brandi Currier, Christopher Currier, Kimberlie Shirey, Michael Pilkington Jr., Nikki Tolbert, Sara Lingerfelt; and six great-grandchildren.
