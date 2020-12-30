Frederic Peter “Rick” vandenBerg, age 74, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, December 28, 2020,. He was born January 24, 1946, in Grand Haven to Albert Frederic and Lavina (VanLopik) vandenBerg, and he married Donna in 1975 in Flint, MI, where they met.
Rick graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1964 and earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Alma College, where he served as president of the class of 1968. He completed his master’s degree at Michigan State University in 1971. He served his country honorably in the Army Reserves and worked as a human resources executive for General Motors and multiple subsidiaries, a career that took him and his family on many exciting national and international adventures.
