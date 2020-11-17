Frederick “Fritz” Curtis, age 85, of Owosso passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020, with family by his side after his long battle with multiple symptom atrophy. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Fritz was born June 8, 1935, to Lloyd and Edith (Struthers) Curtis in Charlevoix, Michigan, where he lived as a young boy. Then, the family moved to Los Angeles to be near his grandmother and other family members. In his early teens, the family moved to Spring Lake, Michigan. He graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1953, attended MSU, and on July 14, 1956, married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Marie Anderson. He worked at Oldberg’s Manufacturing Company in Grand Haven until he decided to go back to MSU. With children in tow, he pursued a B.S. from MSU and graduated in 1964. He acquired his M.S. from CMU in 1971, spending summers with family on Beaver Island for classes at the CMU Biological Station and Michigan Tech doing research on Isle Royale.
