Frederick Harold Shear, 67, of Grand Haven died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven.
Latest News
- Friday's update: 8,297 new cases, 104 deaths in Michigan in 2 days
- Truck runs red light and strikes SUV; both drivers hurt
- Bucs have plenty to celebrate on pair of milestone nights
- Local roundup: GH-SL rowing takes home medals
- Indiana giving No. 10 Spartans silent treatment on QB choice
- Lions' Swift, Williams still waiting for big breaks in running game
- Grand Haven charter amendment would save money on legal fees
- State Briefs
Most Popular
Articles
- One teen killed, another seriously injured after four-wheeler accident at Silver Lake Sand Dunes
- 2 Kalamazoo 13-year-old boys shot by masked man
- 'A huge loss to this community': Rev. Peter Theune dies
- Local schools named among Michigan's best
- GHHS Homecoming king, queen crowned
- Civil, criminal cases brought against Howling Timbers' owner
- Rev. Peter Theune
- Friday's update: Daily case count continues to rise in Michigan, Ottawa County
- #AdamsActs uplifts GHAPS
- 375 kids under 12 are catching COVID-19 daily in Michigan, and it's shutting down schools
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Republicans must consign Trump to the past (12)
- Your Views (11)
- Your Views (6)
- Standing against harassment; supporting public servants (6)
- Fool me once? Fool me twice? Fool me multiple times? (5)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Bound for Grand Haven: Remembering the ‘Milwaukee’ (3)
- Growing up the child of an entertainer (sort of) (2)
- City voters should OK charter changes (2)
- While the nation sinks deeper into debt, the rich keep evading taxes (2)
- Your Views (2)
- America is not facing a civil war – only loudmouthed extremists (2)
- State lawmaker to get a mental health exam, stay jailed (2)
- Suspect in custody after child-grabbing incident at GH Walmart (2)
- Was it wrong for the top general to thwart Trump? (2)
- Treaty should take Whitmer out of Line 5 fight (2)
- It’s time to put on the brakes – literally (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Follow the science, but don’t forget about God (1)
- Can we be too sensitive to sexual assault? (1)
- Whitmer vetoes bill to ease restrictions on feeding birds (1)
- Health officer 'broken' after threats tied to mask order (1)
- Remembering VFW Post 2326 namesake Alvin Jonker (1)
- Local businesses look for clarity on Biden vaccine mandate (1)
- Never judge a book by its cover (1)
- Poll: Michiganders support COVID vaccine mandate for schoolchildren (1)
- Wasted lives, wasted time, and $5.7 billion wasted to treat unvaccinated (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Ski Bowl Association no longer required to maintain ice rink (1)
- Learning at Noorthoek Academy (1)
- Grand Haven man charged in child-grabbing incident (1)
- It’s time to stop misleading consumers about the sad state of recycling (1)
- American Legion national commander visits GH (1)
- Touring the BLP's Diesel Plant (1)
- A family tree story (1)
- Your Views (1)
- BLP's Diesel Plant on display (1)
- Don't let the IRS spy on our bank accounts (1)
- Candidate Questionnaire: McCaleb running for Grand Haven Board of Light & Power (1)
- Pandemic mask rules are making even less sense (1)
- Huizenga writes U.S. education leader over issues with Michigan school funding plan (1)
- BLP, City Council candidates grilled at forum (1)
- Blease, Sjoberg have different goals for Ferrysburg (1)
- Fourth suspect in T-Mobile robbery charged; fifth suspect sought (1)
- Biden’s lurch left is leaving America in the cold (1)
- Tempers flare during snowmelt discussion at BLP work session (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.