Frederick Harold “Fred” Shear, age 67, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was born June 23, 1954, in Grand Rapids, MI to Frederick Anthony and Patricia Jean (Welton) Shear, and married Patricia Lynn Foster on April 16, 1977, in Grand Haven.
Fred worked as a press operator for Hart & Cooley Inc. for many years and was currently employed at L&W Engineering as a spot welder. He was a member of the Grand Haven Eagles Aerie #925. Fred was a faithful fan of the Detroit Lions, never missing a game. He also loved fishing, hunting, and listening to local bands. Above all he loved his family, family dinner outings, and enjoyed attending his grandkids athletic events.
