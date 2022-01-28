Fredrica Mae “Fritz” Schiele, age 73, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Fritz was born June 19, 1948, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Neil and Rhoda (Spears) McAuley. She married Donald Schiele on August 8, 1964, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conklin, Michigan. She attended Trinity Lutheran School and Coopersville High School, and graduated from Spring Lake High School.
Fritz owned Schiele’s Adult Foster Care Home, providing special care to the community for 13 years. Her hobbies included any kind of puzzle or game. She enjoyed traveling over the years with her husband, Don. She always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren, whether having them over for sleepovers or spoiling them in any way she could. People will remember Fritz for being a hard worker, willing to jump in to fill any need and eager to be serving anywhere she went. She will be missed for her caring heart, her passion for helping others and her generous love for her family.
