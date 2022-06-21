Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Fritz Schiele on June 25. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., the service is at 11 a.m., with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to St. Luke Lutheran Church. The service will be held at St. Luke, 17122 Second St., Nunica, MI 49448.
