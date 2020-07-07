Gail Nannette Gjestrum, age 57 of Grand Haven, passed away July 2, 2020, at a local care facility. She was afflicted with health issues for many years, yet her passing was unexpected. Gail will be missed and now she is free.
She was born July 12, 1962, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to James and Nancy (Swiftney) Denning. Gail married Brent Gjestrum on July 2, 1983, in West Olive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.