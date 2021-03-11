Garnet “Butch” Steadman, age 73 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Butterworth Hospital. He was born on June 8, 1947, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to Lyle Steadman and Darline Ferguson. Butch married Gwen Gieske on March 31, 1967, in Clare, Michigan.
Butch graduated from Clare High School and went on to work at Challenge Machinery for 41 years. He also worked as a taxi driver for Tri-Cities Cab, Domino’s Pizza for 15 years, and most recently Mancino’s in Grand Haven for the last 15 years. Butch was well-known and a familiar face in Grand Haven. Butch loved being outdoors, and liked playing softball for EZ Time and Challenge Machinery. He also enjoyed spending weekends boating and going on motorcycle trips, and looked forward to the Mount Garfield Spring Run every year. Butch also was an avid reader who enjoyed relaxing with one of his favorite books.
