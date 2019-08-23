Garry A. Duram, age 73, of Grand Haven, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a short courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 16, 1946, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Francis and Caroline (Elzinga) Duram. Garry married the love of his life, Susan Anderson, on November 26, 1965, in Muskegon, Michigan.
Garry retired from the city of Greenville as the chief of police, and was a former police officer in Grand Haven for several years.
He always put his faith first and loved to share his passion for the Lord with anyone he came into contact with. Garry cherished making memories with his family and friends. From winters in Nokomis, Florida, to summers on Beaver Island, to family trips to Disney World; a lot of amazing memories were made.
Garry will be missed and remembered by his family: wife, Sue; daughters, Lorri (Bill) Keller and Amanda (Ryan) Jager; son, Garry (Teresa) Duram; grandchildren: Ashley, McKenna and Kayla Duram, Billy (Stephanie) Keller, Jessica (Chris) Witter, Hannah (Larry) Livington, Aiden and Amelia Jager; brother, Ron (Karen) Duram; sister-in-law, Nancy Anderson; brothers-in-law, Rick (Andrea) Anderson and Roy (Janice) Anderson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gordon and Tom Duram.
The Memorial Service for Garry will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Harvest Bible Campus Spring Lake with Larry Dyksterhouse officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Love in Action. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Garry’s online guestbook.
