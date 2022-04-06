Garry Lee Kieft, 79, of Nunica died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
