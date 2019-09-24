On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Garry L. Mesler, loving husband and father of five, passed away at the age of 81, after a brief, yet strong fight with cancer.
He was born March 3, 1938, in Saginaw, Michigan, to the late Robert and Ethelyn (Smith) Mesler. He graduated from Midland High School in 1956 and went on to earn his master’s degree in industrial engineering from Central Michigan University. Upon graduation, he was commissioned into the United States Army as a second lieutenant, serving until 1969. After his discharge, he began his 33-year career at Central Michigan University as an instructor in the Industrial Engineering Department until his retirement.
He married the former Jean Fisher on November 22, 1972, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Garry served as an elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Pleasant. He spent many years refereeing NCAA Division II college football, as well as high school football. Garry and Jean enjoyed many years of sailing the Great Lakes in their beloved boat, The Escape. They were blessed with wintering in Florida for 20 years, dodging the Michigan weather. He filled his retired years woodworking; making beautiful pieces of furniture for his family that will be treasured for years. Everyone loved Garry’s cinnamon rolls and bread that he made weekly to share with family and friends.
Family time was very important to Garry. Traditions of eating breakfast and dinner together along with popcorn parties to family-favorite TV shows were some of the ways he loved to spend his time. Garry’s greatest pride and joy were his children and grandchildren near and far. All were equally close to his heart and loved deeply.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife of 47 years, Jean (Fisher) Mesler; his children: Kimberly (Richard) Foote, Kevin (Michelle) Mesler, William Schultz, John (Inger) Schultz and Elizabeth (Paul) Sidaway; loving grandchildren: Cameron, Sam, Savannah, Jamie, Paul, Tait, Megan and Amy; and sisters-in-law, Margery Mesler and Annette Whitney.
A heartfelt thank you to all the special caretakers at Grand Pines, and the incredible North Ottawa Community Hospital team that helped Garry in his battle.
The Celebration of Life will be at 12 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven with the Rev. Troy Hauser Brydon officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Garry’s online guest book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.