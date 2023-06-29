Gary Allen Timmer, age 80 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital. He was born on January 1, 1943 in Zeeland, MI to the late Dick and Dena (Dewitt) Timmer.
During the first half of his 40+ year career, Gary owned a number of companies that manufactured shipping containers and furniture amongst other things; the second half was spent designing and selling machines and systems for the woodworking industry. His hobbies outside of work included sailing Hobie Cats, spending time at Lake Michigan, and working on and rebuilding cars.
