Mr. Gary Lee Cole, 76, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Muskegon. He was born June 17, 1944, to Max A. and Mildred F. (Borgeson) Cole in Muskegon, and was a lifelong resident.
He worked at Gardner Denver for 17 years before retiring in 1982. Gary loved archery and would sometimes practice five days a week. He was a member of the Muskegon Bowmen Archery Club. On April 2, 1993, he married Carol Eve (Wozniak) Pace in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.