On September 23, 2020, Gary Lee Sabo of Spring Lake, Michigan, went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was 64.
Gary was a successful entrepreneur and co-owner of West Michigan Auto Body. He made sure that every car left the shop with its radio tuned to his favorite Christian station. Gary was a member of the Harvest Church in Spring Lake and was a man of Christ with a loving heart, gentle soul and contagiously uplifting presence. His impact on those who crossed his path won’t soon be forgotten. Gary lived by his faith, never turning down an opportunity to help anyone in need. His greatest joy was his family. He cherished every moment with them.
