Miller Garrod Sherwood Jr., "Gary," a longtime Tri-Cities resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at home with his wife, Karen, and family at his side.
You are invited to a Celebration of Life event for Gary, which will be held on Saturday, July 8 at the Spring Lake Country Club from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. It will be an open house with remarks from family at 3:30 p.m. You are encouraged to share your favorite stories and memories of Gary.
