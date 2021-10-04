Gary Hendrick Stano, age 73, passed away peacefully at Douglas Cove Care Facility in Douglas, Michigan, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after a long battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
Gary was a very social guy and his greatest joy was talking to everyone he’d meet and being in their company. Which is why, no matter where, someone always knew him wherever he went. He worked for 20-plus years at the former Muskegon General Hospital; a number of years at Kandu Industries in Holland; and was also a fixture at Hahn’s Drug Store, Dog & Suds, and Pizza Hut in Norton Shores.
