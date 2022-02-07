With heavy hearts, the Thompson Family regrets to announce the passing of our beloved Gary Thompson. His sharp wit, sense of humor, warm heart and generous spirit will be deeply missed.
Gary was born in Columbus, Ohio, and later moved to Grand Haven, Michigan. He is best known for being the go-to auto repairman for the community as he owned and operated Boulevard Union Auto Service for many decades.
