On Sunday, December 6, 2020, Gaye (Seemann Furr) Hilson concluded her battle with Alzheimer’s and experienced the loving embrace of Jesus as he welcomed her home. She was born December 11, 1937, to Howard and Alice Seeman (who, along with her older brother, Howard, preceded her in death).
After graduating from Hamline School of Nursing in 1958, she married Larry Furr on September 10, 1960 (who also preceded her in death in 1980). Together, they deeply loved their four children: Charles (Betty) Furr, Sarah (David) Fisher, Suzanne (Britt) Cary and Matthew (Heidi) Furr. Gaye also adored her grandchildren: Tyler (Lindsay), Drew, Seth, Becca, Izak, Liberty and Levi. She was so happy to recently meet her great-grandson, Luke (Tyler and Lindsay’s son).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.