Geneva Marie Barbrick, age 95, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
She was born in Allendale, MI to the late Newton and Beatrice (Sheridan) Parish. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband Phillip Barbrick, son Roger Barbrick, daughter Sherryn Benkert, siblings Morris Parish and Lorraine Rosin, grandson Joel Dickman, and sons-in-law Jack Dickman and Dave Benkert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.