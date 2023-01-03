George Alba Stahl, age 81, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Muskegon, Michigan. He was born May 1, 1941, in Wells County, Indiana, to Homer and Estella (Berry) Stahl. The family would eventually move to Walkerville, Michigan, and George graduated from Walkerville High School.
While spending time visiting her grandparents in the Walkerville area, George met the love of his life, Patricia Scholten, and they were married on July 22, 1961. George worked in the manufacturing industry for over 40 years and took on engineering roles for the companies Gardner Denver and Supreme Machined Products.
