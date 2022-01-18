George Allen Warber, age 80 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. He was born on October 25, 1941, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Allen and Goldie (Beals) Warber. George married Gwendolyn R. Behm on July 6, 1968, in Agnew, Michigan.
George worked as a machinist for Supreme Machined Products in Spring Lake for 39 years before his retirement in November 2003. He was a faithful member of United Lutheran Church in West Olive (formerly Immanuel Lutheran Church), where George served as an elder for many years. He also enjoyed fishing, deer and turkey hunting, and had a passion for building and displaying his remote-controlled airplanes.
