George Bakale Jr., age 60, of Coopersville, formerly of Grand Haven, went home to be with Jesus, His Lord and Savior, Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born July 29, 1959, in Grand Haven to George Sr. and Florence (Kelava) Bakale.
George was a former member of Bethel Baptist Church of Fruitport, and more recently attended Calvary Church of Fruitport. George was employed by Kandu for many years. He enjoyed being with family and friends, bowling, music, art, dancing, biking, and going on outings. He especially loved to travel.
He is survived by his brother, Chris (Bonnie) Bakale of Nunica; sisters: Susan Mueller of Ferrysburg, Mary Myers of Norton Shores, JoAnn Skruch of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Rose (Bill) Stone of Fruitport, and Julie (Scott) Louis of Litchfield Park, Arizona; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence; and brothers-in-law, Mark Mueller and Tom Skruch.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of George may be given to Special Olympics Michigan (www.somi.org). Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
