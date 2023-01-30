George J. Schippers Jr., 90, of Grand Haven died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Grand Pines Assisted Living. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Experts urge better opioid rescue drug access to save lives
- Elks Lodge euchre tourney draws 85 teams
- Grand Haven man sent to prison for grabbing little girl in Walmart
- Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
- Weekend roundup: Trojan boys stun Unity Christian; SL, FP wrestlers finish in top 3 at Montague
- Community Calendar
- States reimagine power grids for wind and solar future
- Yetis invade Grand Haven Bonfire Bash
Most Popular
Articles
- Man dead after single gunshot wound during 'domestic situation'
- One injured after GHAPS bus crashed into a vehicle
- Smith steps down as Coast Guard Festival director
- Thousands cheer on cardboard sled races
- ‘Lakeaneer’: GH, SL families share ‘bridged’ dynamics ahead of Drawbridge Classic
- Grand Haven woman pleads guilty to possessing photos of boy's genitals
- Candlelight vigil for Trinity Sevrey set for Wednesday evening at FHS
- Developer granted 60-day extension on diesel plant work
- Sorrelle’s heroics lift Grand Haven to thrilling Drawbridge Classic win
- ‘A beacon of light’: Fruitport community grieves loss of student
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- New Board of Commissioners shaking up county government (11)
- County board, Gibbs defend DEI, slogan changes (5)
- Smith steps down as Coast Guard Festival director (3)
- Baker named president of Grand Haven school board (2)
- Your Views (2)
- County's Dem chair: Changes by new board show ‘not all are welcome’ (2)
- Ottawa County meets again Tuesday; here's what to expect (1)
- Only a minority in the GOP sees Jan. 6 as a sad day, poll finds (1)
- Dreams do come true (1)
- City Council shows support for DEI efforts (1)
- Council approves Washington closure despite pushback (1)
- Breaking rank: 2 Ottawa Impact-backed commissioners oppose hiring legal firm (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Is the immorality of debt the gravest sin of all? (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Snow, crowd turns out for Freeze-4-All volleyball tournament (1)
- New ‘zombie laws’ muddy right-to-work (1)
- Remedying children seen and not heard (1)
- Michigan AG looking into new county board actions (1)
- Ottawa County GOP sues itself (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Residents angered over Ottawa Impact policies form coalition to vote them out in 2024 (1)
- Public comment lasts nearly 4 hours at county commission meeting (1)
- GHAPS revamps MLK Day learning, generates consistency for all grade levels (1)
- Shining a brighter light on federal spending bills (1)
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
What is your favorite decade of music?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.