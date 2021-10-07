Mr. George L. Wilkins, age 81, of Grand Haven and formerly of Hemlock passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at home. He was born May 10, 1940, in Hemlock to George A. and Eva (Murray) Wilkins. On May 12, 1962, he married Jeanette Krafft.
George served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired from Dow Chemical in 2001. He was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 and was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Hemlock. George was Simon the Zealot with the traveling Last Supper Troop from church, which brings many fond memories to the family. He and Jeanette loved to travel and went to 48 states along the way. He was part of the Chicken Foote Domino Group and the SUGAR group (Saginaw Ukulele Gurus and Rookies.) He loved sports, especially the Detroit Tigers (playing “Pick the Stick,” with Jeanette) and the Detroit Lions; he also was a basketball coach and referee for many years; and was even a talented artist, especially oil painting. He loved to watch his grandson play soccer, football and basketball, and never missed a game after moving to Grand Haven. George always tried to make life positive and was typically the life of the party. George will be very missed.
