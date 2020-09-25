George Edward McCarthy, 98, passed away at home September 20, 2020.
George was born October 31, 1921, in Grand Haven to George and Marie (Moll) McCarthy. The eldest of eight children, George graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1939. He joined the U.S. Army in 1943, serving during World War II in Europe and the Philippines. He worked as a foreman in the grinding department at Gardner-Denver until his retirement.
