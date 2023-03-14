George Phillip Bitner, age 85, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at American House in Spring Lake. He was born April 27, 1937, in Spokane, Wash., to William H. and Helen M. (Wood) Bitner. George married Eunice M. Stenberg on February 28, 1986, in Spring Lake.
George graduated from Sturgis High School and Hope College with his bachelor’s degree. He taught fifth grade at Spring Lake Public Schools and also coached both boys and girls golf there for over 52 years. George was a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, honorary member of Spring Lake Country Club, Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association, Michigan High School Athletic Association, National High School Coaches Association and member of Kappa Eta NV at Hope College. He was named boys and girls golf coach of the year by USA Today in 2014. George loved golfing, coaching, traveling, reading, and most of all spending time with his family.
