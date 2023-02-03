A Mass of Christian Burial for George “Skip” Schippers Jr. will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Parish.
Visitations will be held on Monday, February 6, from 6-8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.