Mr. George Wierenga, age 93, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born October 23, 1926, in Eastmanville to William F. and Anna (Olthof) Wierenga. On June 17, 1954, he married Ruth VanDyke, and she preceded him in death on September 19, 2019.
George was a lifelong member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church, where he served as a deacon, and janitor for over 20 years. He was in the church bowling league for many years, as well. He was a talented woodworker and built many sets of furniture and other keepsakes over the years. He was loved by all and will be very missed.
