Gerald Bottema, age 91, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Prestige Manor in Florida. He was born January 17, 1928, in Grand Haven to Gerritt and Johanna (Balgooyen) Bottema; and married June Connor on June 30, 1950, in Spring Lake. She preceded him in death on August 24, 2014.
Gerald graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1945. He attended Hope College and received his master’s degree in education and administration from Western Michigan University.
Gerald started his educational career as a teacher principal at the Harrisburg School in Ottawa County, the Jeffers School in Spring Lake and the Nunica School in Nunica. He later taught biology and general science in the Spring Lake High School. Gerald then went on to the Kenowa Hills school system in Grand Rapids as principal of Fairview Elementary School, and after a few years there, he was transferred to Kenowa Hills Junior High as principal, until his retirement in 1985.
During his time as an educator, he served as president of the Crockery Teachers’ Club, the United Rural Teachers’ Club and the Ottawa District MEA.
He was a former member of Christ Community Church in Spring Lake, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, a mid-week teacher, deacon and elder.
Gerald enjoyed camping and fishing with his wife, June. Together they visited 49 out of the 50 states. His hobbies were working on cars and doing home maintenance projects involving building, wiring, plumbing and heating. He also enjoyed deer and bear hunting along with shooting skeet, trap and sporting clays with his son, Gary. Gerald bought his first car, a model T Ford, when he was 10 years old. From there on he bought many cars that didn’t run, fixed them up and resold them. He made a couple of them into farm tractors called “doodlebugs” at that time. Gerald held a valid charter captain’s license for over 12 years, thinking he would do charter fishing. Even though his boat was certified by the DNR and Coast Guard, he ended up fishing with friends for enjoyment instead. He remodeled and winterized their cottage at Stickney Ridge by Lake Michigan, where the family spent five months of the year. Gerald held the position of president of the Central Highland Park Association for many years, during which many large projects were carried out. He held a high interest in going to garage sales and flea markets, until he didn’t need anything more.
He is lovingly remembered by his son, Gary (Nimah) Bottema; three grandchildren: Matthew (Amy) Bottema, Angela (Mike) Bommerscheim and Allan Fuelling; and six great-grandchildren: James Bottema, Olivia Bottema, Jonathan Bommerscheim, Joshua Bommerscheim, Emily Fuelling and Ian Fuelling. He was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Bottema.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, The VanZantwick Chapel in Grand Haven, with the Rev. Dan Turner officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
