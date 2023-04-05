Gerald “Joe” Joseph DeCheney, age 60 of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. He was welcomed Home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, after a well-fought battle with lung cancer.
Joe was born on August 9, 1962 in Muskegon, Michigan to John Edward and Jeritza Lou (Akers) DeCheney, Sr. He married Linda L. Baxter on February 11, 1983. Joe was a proud graduate of Hesperia High School, Class of 1982. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, scrapping metal, watching John Wayne movies, and spending time with his family.
