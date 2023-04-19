The Memorial Service for Gerald DeCheney will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Lakeshore Lutheran Fellowship Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
