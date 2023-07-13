Gerald “Gary” J. Batka, age 81 of Zeeland, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2023, at home. He was born on March 3, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Stephen and Anne (Tartol) Batka. Gary graduated from Grand Haven High School, and then Michigan State University, where he met the love of his life, Kathy Brockington. They were married on June 19, 1965 in Palatine, Illinois.
After graduation from college, Gary served in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Vietnam War Era. After his honorable discharge, he secured a position as Human Resource Manager with Federal Mogul working at several different facilities, notably the Sparta Foundry, for over 35 years. Gary had a passion for photography and bird watching, and he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating. He especially loved living on the lake up North and enjoyed traveling to Texas and Arizona in the winter months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.