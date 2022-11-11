Gerald “Jerry” Bakker, 89, died peacefully on November 7, 2022, at American House of Holland. His smile, laughter and love for his family and those caring for him was part of who he was until the end, even though his memory had faded and he could no longer speak the words.
Born May 16, 1933, to Simon and Mary Bakker in Cicero, Illinois, Jerry attended Chicago Christian High School and Calvin College, where he met his wife Barbara (Verbridge) Bakker and, after graduating in 1955, headed to University of Illinois to get his Ph.D. in chemistry. They married on June 8, 1957, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and began their life together spanning 65 years. Jerry began as an assistant professor of chemistry at Earlham College, Richmond, Indiana, in 1959 and had a long and successful career as an educator, retiring in 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.