Gerald “Jerry” A. Entin, otherwise known as “Poppy,” age 79 of Spring Lake, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. He was born April 9, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois. His parents were Bernard and Ruth Entin, with brothers Dennis, Hershey and Kenny.
Jerry married the love of his life, Carmen L. Entin (affectionately called “Dear”), on March 21, 1985. He is also survived by his son, William Gipson (Kimberly Senior, daughter-in-law); granddaughter, Sierra Gipson “Tinkerbelle”; and grandson, Ukiah Gipson “Ukie Boy."
