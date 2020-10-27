Gerald John Yaklin, age 85 of Grand Haven, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at home. He was born November 8, 1934, in Lincoln Park, Michigan, to the late Phillip and Victoria (Deitering) Yaklin.
Gerald married Adrienne Pitrak on March 17, 1982, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Gerald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957. He worked for 40 years as an engineer for AC Delco division of General Motors. He loved his cars, especially Corvettes. Jerry kept himself busy by always having a project to work on – everything from numerous house remodeling projects to car restoration projects to building a fort for his grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.