Gerald Myron “Joe” Young, age 87, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at home. He was born May 20, 1932, in Thornburg, Arkansas, to Gerald Leon and Louella (Miller) Young. He married Jo Anne Madelyn Kenz on October 2, 1954, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2006.
Joe moved here from Beaumont, Texas, in 1960. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a marine engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in harbor dredging, retiring in 1982. Joe was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Grand Haven, and enjoyed carpentry, fishing, traveling and building dune buggies.
He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Steve) Boyink and Elizabeth Young; son, Jeff (Ada) Young; special friend, Barbara Crampton; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Young.
A memorial service for Joe will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, with the Rev. Steve Hale officiating at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Military honors will be accorded by the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God or the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 are appreciated. Please sign the families online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
