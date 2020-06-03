Lt. Col. (retired) Gerald D. Purcell was born January 18, 1940, in Flint, Michigan. He relocated to Cheboygan, Michigan, in 1946, where he lived until graduating from Cheboygan High School in 1959. He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University.
Lt. Col. Purcell entered the U.S. Army in 1962 as a private. He attended officer candidate school and was commissioned as a second lieutenant into the infantry in 1967. He completed numerous military schools and courses, including the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He was employed by the Michigan Army National Guard as an Army officer, wherein he held various duty assignments culminating with commandant, Michigan Military Academy, Fort Custer, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.