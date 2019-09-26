Gerald Stever Jr., age 85, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at home. Gerald was born July 23, 1934, in Muskegon to Gerald and Mildred (Vallier) Stever. He attended Muskegon Heights High School and went on to serve our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
Jerry married Yvonne on April 13, 1959, and she preceded him in death on January 7, 1979. He then married Julia Anderson on November 7, 1979, in Grand Haven, and she preceded him in death on January 31, 2018, after 38 years of marriage.
Jerry was a former member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and was known as a hardworking man. He was employed by Gardner-Denver, Ottawa Steel, and then retired from Screw Machine Specialties about 20 years ago. He and Julia loved to travel, and have been to 48 states over the years.
Jerry wanted to give special thanks to Bruce and Mary Pelton for taking care of his beloved dog, Muffin.
Jerry is survived by his children: Deborah (Terry) Murphy, Patricia (Randy) Bartley, Kim OverKamp, Laura (Brandt) Anderson Krause, Elizabeth (Ray) Young and Alise (Dan) McElheny; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Madeline (Delmas) Griffes and Rosellie Suszka. He was preceded in death by his wives, Yvonne and Julia; son, Gary L. Stever; and sister, Joyce Spolema.
Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Jerry’s online guestbook.
